Pinkie Roshan’s intense workout video will give you fitness goals; Hirthik and his son sit back and watch

Hrithik Roshan is a fitness freak but his mom Pinkie Roshan is giving him tough competition, yes, she is very much into fitness and posts her gym and workout videos on her Instagram account frequently. Pinkie posted a workout video where Hrithik and his children can bee seen sitting and watching Pinkie Roshan’s intense workout. She captioned the video “My son#my grandsons#my audience#this morning” and even Hrithik in no time reposted the video and said, “When the grandmother becomes your grandest inspiration – you literally have no excuses!”

My son#my grandsons#my audience#this morning A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Mar 27, 2018 at 10:30am PDT



Talking more about Pinkie’s love for fitness Hrithik had said in an earlier interview, “My mom sets the best possible example for me and my dad to stay fit. I may miss a morning workout but she is always there at the gym on time with my dad. She makes sure that he, too, never misses a day at the gym.”

Hop#skip#jump#10rounds#warmup# A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Mar 27, 2018 at 10:36am PDT

“I am totally inspired by her. My mom is an incredible example of feminine power. I see her as both — a vulnerable little girl and at the same time, a powerful woman — who is constantly evolving and amassing wisdom through experience and books. She is always out to inspire others.”

“The best part about her is her cool attitude towards life and its problems. She is always smiling, encouraging all of us in the family to remain upbeat,” he concluded.