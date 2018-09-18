‘Pink’ gave me a sense of direction: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu says “Pink” not only gave her an audience, but also a sense of direction. “Two years of ‘Pink’! The movie that not just gave me an audience, but a sense of direction. What a journey it has been since then! Grateful. Proud to be the ‘Pink’ girl,” Taapsee tweeted.

“Pink”, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, completed two years of its release on Sunday. The film, which received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues, revolves a girl named Minal, who after being molested tries to file an FIR against a politician’s nephew. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps her to fight the case.

Taapsee is currently busy shooting for “Badla” along with her “Pink” co-star Amitabh. It is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh.