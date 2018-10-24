Pihu Trailer: This Vinod Kapri film about a 2-year-old being trapped at home is terrifying

The trailer of Vinod Kapri’s Pihu is out and everyone who has watched the trailer would have got scared at the end. We see a 2-year-old girl played by Myra Vishwakarma trapped inside a house with no way to escape. When a 2-year-old is left all alone at home, it surely is every parent’s nightmare.

It is an emotional thriller based on a true story which will be really hard for some people to watch. The trailers start’s with a small girl playing with her doll, but after some time things change for this little girl, she finds her mother who is not moving and lying in the bed. She then goes on to take charge of the situation, however, because she is a kid she gives up and tries to escape. The end of this trailer will make you eager for the release of the film. Watch the trailer below:

Kapri had a tough time finding someone to produce the film. While talking to the Indian Express, he said, “Most of them questioned me how am I going to hold the attention of the audience for 100 minutes with only one actor, who is a child? I was worried over the delay as the girl was growing up. I wanted to make the film with her before she turned three.”

On working with Myra, Kapri said, “We gave her time to acquaint herself with the space as well as the crew. We would shoot for two hours a day. There were three cameras placed on the set because you can’t ask a two-year-old to give another take. The toys that you see in the film all belong to Myra.”