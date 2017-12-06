Pierce Brosnan sued for carelessly starting fire

‘James Bond’ star Pierce Brosnan is being sued by an insurance company for carelessly starting a fire, an incident which took place in 2015. The fire had occurred in the actor’s Malibu mansion and ended up spreading to his neighbour Alexander Haagen’s house, partly burning his home. The incident could have been avoided had Brosnan properly disposed off the rags that were susceptible to spontaneous combustion.

According to TMZ, Haagen got paid for the damage by his insurance agency, but in a turnaround, the same company has gone after the “GoldenEye” star, demanding damage claims. Brosnan’s house was massively damaged in the fire.