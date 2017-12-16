Pictures, Videos and Winners List: Ranveer-Varun shake a leg on Malhari, Alia shines at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Mumbai: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan turned kids and relived their childhood at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards which was held on Friday in Mumbai.
Bollywood stars had a great time with toon characters like Ninja Hattori and Dora and rocked the orange carpet at the event.
Ranveer Singh performed at the awards show, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan also had their share of limelight. Varun and Ranveer shook a leg on ‘Malhari’ from Bajirao Mastani, which was a surprise for fans. Alia too danced on many hit Bollywood songs.
Also Read: Ferdinand movie: Review, Cast, Story, Director
Here is the list of winners.
Best Movie Actor (Male) – Ranveer Singh
Best Movie Actor (Female) – Alia Bhatt
Best Bollywood Movie – Golmaal Again
Best Bollywood Movie Song – Badri Ki Dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Best Dancing Star – Varun Dhawan – Tamma Tamma – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Best Entertainer (Films) – Varun Dhawan
Best TV Character (Male) – Dilip Joshi As Jethalal – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Best TV Character (Female) – Disha Vakani As Daya – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
Best TV Show – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
Best Child Entertainer on TV – Jayas Kumar – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs
Best Entertainer (Films) – Varun Dhawan – Badrinath Ki Dulhania/Judwaa 2
Best Show On Kids Channel – Motu Patlu
Best Indian Toon Character – Motu
Favourite Sports Personality – Mithali Raj
Dabur Best Smile – Neeti Mohan
Nickelodeon ka Digital Star – Ssumier Pasricha
Check out other actors who attended the kids’ extravaganza and all that happened at the event.
Watch @RanveerOfficial, @rithvik_RD, @bharti_lalli and the Nick toons doing the KCA Shake with our group CEO @sudhanshu_vats @NickIndia‘s #KCAIndia17 tonight. RT if you want to get up and dance too. pic.twitter.com/WQdcBhP9aw
— Viacom18 (@viacom18) December 15, 2017
Here’s @afrobawa with @Varun_dvn and @aliaa08 doing the #DAB at the orange carpet! #KCAIndia17 pic.twitter.com/IeFVrF4Aa9
— Nickelodeon India (@NickIndia) December 15, 2017
@rithvik_RD on @NickIndia Instagram story video update 3 from #KCA2017 pic.twitter.com/HXQx6txHSl
— Rithvik Asha Web FC (@AshvikRithAsha) December 15, 2017
Updates | 40: Ranveer Singh at #KCAIndia17 Orange Carpet 💗 pic.twitter.com/IjO8Sgteus
— Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 15, 2017
Few more pics of @kritisanon At @NickIndia Kids Choice Awards 2017 #KCAIndia17 -> pic.twitter.com/b5oVWIA6so
— KritiSanon 24×7 (@KritiSanonZone) December 15, 2017
Striking the Ninja pose is @RanveerOfficial and @afrobawa at the #KCAIndia17 pic.twitter.com/YebgVm3jcS
— Nickelodeon India (@NickIndia) December 15, 2017
Dear Twitter, we know you want to see this! @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 #KCAIndia17 pic.twitter.com/tht8e87JQx
— Nickelodeon India (@NickIndia) December 15, 2017