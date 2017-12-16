Pictures, Videos and Winners List: Ranveer-Varun shake a leg on Malhari, Alia shines at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan turned kids and relived their childhood at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards which was held on Friday in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars had a great time with toon characters like Ninja Hattori and Dora and rocked the orange carpet at the event.

Ranveer Singh performed at the awards show, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan also had their share of limelight. Varun and Ranveer shook a leg on ‘Malhari’ from Bajirao Mastani, which was a surprise for fans. Alia too danced on many hit Bollywood songs.

Here is the list of winners.

Best Movie Actor (Male) – Ranveer Singh

Best Movie Actor (Female) – Alia Bhatt

Best Bollywood Movie – Golmaal Again

Best Bollywood Movie Song – Badri Ki Dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Dancing Star – Varun Dhawan – Tamma Tamma – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Entertainer (Films) – Varun Dhawan

Best TV Character (Male) – Dilip Joshi As Jethalal – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Best TV Character (Female) – Disha Vakani As Daya – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Best TV Show – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Best Child Entertainer on TV – Jayas Kumar – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs

Best Entertainer (Films) – Varun Dhawan – Badrinath Ki Dulhania/Judwaa 2

Best Show On Kids Channel – Motu Patlu

Best Indian Toon Character – Motu

Favourite Sports Personality – Mithali Raj

Dabur Best Smile – Neeti Mohan

Nickelodeon ka Digital Star – Ssumier Pasricha

Check out other actors who attended the kids’ extravaganza and all that happened at the event.

Watch @RanveerOfficial, @rithvik_RD, @bharti_lalli and the Nick toons doing the KCA Shake with our group CEO @sudhanshu_vats @NickIndia‘s #KCAIndia17 tonight. RT if you want to get up and dance too. pic.twitter.com/WQdcBhP9aw — Viacom18 (@viacom18) December 15, 2017