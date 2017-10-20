Pictures: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s daughter Mish looks adorable in her Diwali dress

It is the festival of Diwali and even all our Bollywood celebs are celebrating it with there family.So the latest pictures of Shahid, Mira and daughter Misha are the most adorable thing you can see on internet. Misha, who turned one this year, had a gala time enjoying her first Diwali. Shahid, who loves to share pictures of Misha on social media, posted another gem on Instagram this Diwali. He wrote, “Phoolon ki rangoli with my little angel. On this festive day let’s celebrate love and togetherness.”

Phoolon ki rangoli with my little angel. On this festive day let’s celebrate love and togetherness. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:14am PDT



Dressed in a sea green Chanya choli, Misha looked priceless! If you haven’t noticed, her outfit colour is the same as mother’s Mira’s who looked gorgeous by the way. So, mother-daughter are twinning this festive season and we love it. The cuteness doesn’t end there though. Her uncle Ishan Khattar can’t seem to stop gushing over his niece either as she shared a pic of the munchkin. Look at that smile! Chacha’s guchki baby is what he calls her! Just to think, the little cutie was only two months old last Diwali! And now she is all of one!

Night out. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Shahid Kapoor looked his suave self in a beige kurta teamed with a jacket while Mira looked stunning in a sea green lehenga. When it comes to this couple, they always have great pictures together. And when their cutie is part of it, it’s perfect!