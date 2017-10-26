Free Press Journal
Pictures of Malaika Arora chilling at a beach in UAE are too good to miss

Pictures of Malaika Arora chilling at a beach in UAE are too good to miss

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 26, 2017 02:14 pm
Pictures of Malaika Arora chilling at a beach in UAE are too good to miss

Mumbai: Actor-cum-model Malaika Arora spent some quality time celebrating her 44th birthday with friends in UAE. Malaika took off for UAE last week and shared pictures on her Instagram account, which will give you serious travels goal. She was seen spending time near sea, sand and sun to spice up her birthday weekend.

The actress was seen chilling at the Jumeirah Al Naseem resort with her close knit circle of friends. Also, she shared a view of beach and resort on her official account. The crew members of resort had arranged a cake which delighted the gorgeous actress.

Also Read: Check out Malaika Arora Khan posts about her Maldives adventure

Check out pics here:


Thank u @jumeirahalnaseem for the warm welcome.am in paradise #discoveralnaseem #birthdaygetaway

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

My kinda morning ….chillin n relaxed @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

These romantic sunsets ♥️ @jumeirahalnaseem #discoverelnaseem 📸 @vahbizmehta

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

My kinda bday 💃💃soak in the sun n love …. @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

Awwwww thank u @jumeirahalnaseem for making my bday so special #khaymatalbahar

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

Mornings be like this …….. @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

A traditional gelato cart in the middle of the hotel…blissssss . @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

Room with a view……..if only I woke up to this everyday ♥️ @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

Thank u @surilyg for the perfect kaftan😘

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

The pictures show Malaika enjoying her life, and that she does not to depend on anyone.

After returning to Mumbai, Malaika is set to get back to modelling. Her latest sexy pics were captioned, All dressed in @manishmalhotra05 for #indiasnexttopmodelseason3 ….#stylist👱‍♀️ @manekaharisinghani #mua💄 @divyachablani #hair💇 @alpakhimani

Malaika and Arbaaz ended their 18 years of marriage officially as they got divorced in May 2017. The custody of their son Arhaan is with Malaika and Arbaaz has access to meeting him whenever he wants. Reportedly, Malaika has not sought any alimony or property from Arbaaz.

