Pictures of Malaika Arora chilling at a beach in UAE are too good to miss

Mumbai: Actor-cum-model Malaika Arora spent some quality time celebrating her 44th birthday with friends in UAE. Malaika took off for UAE last week and shared pictures on her Instagram account, which will give you serious travels goal. She was seen spending time near sea, sand and sun to spice up her birthday weekend.

The actress was seen chilling at the Jumeirah Al Naseem resort with her close knit circle of friends. Also, she shared a view of beach and resort on her official account. The crew members of resort had arranged a cake which delighted the gorgeous actress.

Check out pics here:

Thank u @jumeirahalnaseem for the warm welcome.am in paradise #discoveralnaseem #birthdaygetaway A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 21, 2017 at 2:58am PDT

My kinda morning ….chillin n relaxed @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 22, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

These romantic sunsets ♥️ @jumeirahalnaseem #discoverelnaseem 📸 @vahbizmehta A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

My kinda bday 💃💃soak in the sun n love …. @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

Awwwww thank u @jumeirahalnaseem for making my bday so special #khaymatalbahar A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Mornings be like this …….. @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 24, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

A traditional gelato cart in the middle of the hotel…blissssss . @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

Room with a view……..if only I woke up to this everyday ♥️ @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 24, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

Filled with sadness that I have to go back home.but extremely happy for the wonderful memories . @jumeirahalnaseem can’t thank u enough for the perfect getaway u created for me n my gurls.the most perfect bday.thank u for ur hospitality.until next time.♥️♥️♥️ #discoveralnaseem A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 25, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

Thank u @surilyg for the perfect kaftan😘 A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 25, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

The pictures show Malaika enjoying her life, and that she does not to depend on anyone.

After returning to Mumbai, Malaika is set to get back to modelling. Her latest sexy pics were captioned, All dressed in @manishmalhotra05 for #indiasnexttopmodelseason3 ….#stylist👱‍♀️ @manekaharisinghani #mua💄 @divyachablani #hair💇 @alpakhimani

All dressed in @manishmalhotra05 for #indiasnexttopmodelseason3 ….#stylist👱‍♀️ @manekaharisinghani #mua💄 @divyachablani #hair💇 @alpakhimani A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 25, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Malaika and Arbaaz ended their 18 years of marriage officially as they got divorced in May 2017. The custody of their son Arhaan is with Malaika and Arbaaz has access to meeting him whenever he wants. Reportedly, Malaika has not sought any alimony or property from Arbaaz.