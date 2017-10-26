Pictures of Malaika Arora chilling at a beach in UAE are too good to miss

Mumbai: Actor-cum-model Malaika Arora spent some quality time celebrating her 44th birthday with friends in UAE. Malaika took off for UAE last week and shared pictures on her Instagram account, which will give you serious travels goal. She was seen spending time near sea, sand and sun to spice up her birthday weekend.
The actress was seen chilling at the Jumeirah Al Naseem resort with her close knit circle of friends. Also, she shared a view of beach and resort on her official account. The crew members of resort had arranged a cake which delighted the gorgeous actress.
Check out pics here:
The pictures show Malaika enjoying her life, and that she does not to depend on anyone.
After returning to Mumbai, Malaika is set to get back to modelling. Her latest sexy pics were captioned, All dressed in @manishmalhotra05 for #indiasnexttopmodelseason3 ….#stylist👱♀️ @manekaharisinghani #mua💄 @divyachablani #hair💇 @alpakhimani
Malaika and Arbaaz ended their 18 years of marriage officially as they got divorced in May 2017. The custody of their son Arhaan is with Malaika and Arbaaz has access to meeting him whenever he wants. Reportedly, Malaika has not sought any alimony or property from Arbaaz.