Picture Perfect: Saif Ali Khan, kareena Kapoor with baby boy Taimur

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan with their newly born baby boy Taimur at their residence in Mumbai. kareena discharged from Breach Candy hospital Yesterday.

Taimur was born on December 20, and has been trending on the social media ever since (mostly due to his name, which has been associated with the Turco-Mongol conqueror Timur).

Previously, two photos of Kareena holding baby Taimur had emerged, but were not verified by representatives of the actors or their family.