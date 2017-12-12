Picture of Virushka’s Delhi wedding reception goes viral; take a look

Lovebirds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have finally tied the knot in a dream wedding in Italy after rumours of the couple taking their relationship to the next step had created a storm on social media. Though their marriage was a private affair but the couple is planning to throw two reception parties, one in Mumbai and then in Delhi, with first one taking place on December 21 in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, after making the official announcement of their wedding, a photo of the invitation card of their Delhi reception has gone viral on social media. It reads that the couple has organised a gala reception for the relatives. The one for the people from the cricket and the film industry will take place in Mumbai later on December 26. The Mumbai reception is expected to be a starry affair with big names from both the industries being in attendance.

After the final reception in Mumbai, the newlyweds will leave for South Africa where Kohli will start his preparation for the Proteas series and will bring up New Year together. Then, Anushka is expected to return to India to complete the shooting for her untitled film of Anand L. Rai opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Virat and Anushka broke the internet posting same tweets on social media. Just a few minutes later, the pictures of their wedding started to hit the internet, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. ”