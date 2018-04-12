Picture collage of Ananya Panday having goofy fun with SRK’s son AbRam is going viral; check it out!

Mumbai: While Ananya Panday is already in news due to her role in upcoming film Student of the year 2, one of her Instagram pictures is going viral. An upload on her Instaram profile shows adorable pictures of Ananya and Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam making goofy faces and trying to copy each other. A cute picture which IS captioned, ‘Looks like we have a copycat’, has garnered more than 4 K likes till now.

Ananya, who is daughter of actor Chunkey Pandey, is very close to Shah Rukh Khan’s family. King Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is her best friend. With Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor completing the girl squad, Ananya prefers calling themselves as Charlie’s angel. The pictures of trio hanging out together are very much popular on social media.

The internet is already obsessed with Ananya since she bagged a role Karan Johar’s franchise. She will be seen against Tiger Shoff in second edition of ‘Student of the year’. Now, that Ananya is the first one from her squad to make a Bollywood debut, we can only anticipate what a grand launch this is going to be. Surely, Karan Johar will try his level best in promoting Ananya and make everyone take notice of her. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is already shooting for her first magazine cover this year.