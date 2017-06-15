Pics of Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in Europe will remind you of DDLJ

The most romantic couple of small screen Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are out for vacations, there Europe trip not less then Yash Chopra’s film. The couple landed in Amsterdam and will be flying to Switzerland from there.

Gurmeet, who is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan, dreamed of a Swiss romance a la Darr or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He says to Bollywood Life , “I have watched Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge more than 20 times and always wanted to visit the location where Raj and Simran romanced. I had shared this with Debina many times and she is the one who has planned my DDLJ trip!” They will be visiting Saanen, Montreux and Gstaad.

Work hard but don’t forget to take a break. Give yourself room for recharge. #amsterdam #travelingram 💋

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

Through there trip the couple had shared lot of beautiful pictures having extreme fun in Europe.The love birds have created there own DDLJ and these pictures of the duo remind us Raj and Simran.The country is a favourite with honeymooners, even Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan love to be here.

This is how we travel ❤️❤️#loveamsterdam #iamsterdam #amsterdam #travelingram #travel #gurmeetchaudhary #gurmeetdebina A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

Thank goddess the day here is soo long. I hv so much time to look around. #amsterdam #travel A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jun 12, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Oh Amsterdam!!! Such a surprise.. I always thought Venice is a city of canals. But found better conditions in a Dutch town. #beautifuldestinations #amsterdam A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Bonjour!!!! #paris it is. 💋💋#travelingram #gurmeetdebina #sunnyday A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jun 14, 2017 at 3:41am PDT