PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Veere Di Wedding cast wrap up Phuket schedule with a goofy picture

The cast and crew of Rhea Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures’ upcoming chick flick, Veere Di Wedding, had left for Phuket earlier this month to begin the second schedule. After wrapping up Delhi schedule, the Phuket schedule was all about a dance number.

Co-producer Rhea Kapoor shared a goofy photograph of Kareena Kapoor Khan making faces whilst Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania were engrossed talking to their director Shashanka Gosh. Rhea captioned it, “Almost at the finish line!!!! That’s a wrap on Phuket! @vdwthefilm see you MAY 18! #mood #SaveTheDateMay182018 #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding #veerediwedding.”

Rhea shared another picture sans Sonam Kapoor and captioned it, “Flying back to home base with the homie @sonamkapoor, #mood missing my @vdwthefilm crew already.. #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding #SaveTheDateMay182018.” Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is set to release on May 18, 2018.