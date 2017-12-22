Photos: Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani spotted at Ravi Dubey’s pre-birthday bash

Mumbai: Television star Ravi Dubey is celebrating birthday on December 23. His stars friends threw a pre birthday bash for Ravi Dubey’s on Thursday night.

The party was arrange at “The stadium Bar” in Mumbai in which television celeb spotted at night are: Aarti Singh, Adaa Khan, Aditya Narayan, Ankit Bhargava, Arjun Bijlani, Ashish Sharma, Suyyash Rai, Balraj Syal, Rajiv Thakur, Mubin Saudagar, Debina and Gurmeet Chaudhary.

The other included: Karan Patel, Karan Wahi, Rithivik Dhanjani, Manveer Gujjar, Mohit Malhotra with Aishwarya Desai, Nia Sharma, Shagun Ajmani, Kishwer Merchant, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhi Dogra, Shiny Doshi, Karan Grover, Shashank Vyas, Rajan Shahi, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ravi Kishen, Sanjay Swaraj, Rahul Kumar Tewary, Surbhi Jyoti, RJ Malishka.

At the party, Shashank Vyas sported long hair and was seen in jovial mood. Eijaz Khan was seen after a long time on the social circuit. Karan Wahi was seen dancing at popular Bollywood songs and looked fresh.

Ravi and Sargun are one of the A list couple of TV industry who live life lavishly and are a perfect example of marriages made in heaven.