‘Phir Hera Pheri’ director Neeraj Vora passes away

Mumbai: On Thursday morning, writer-director Neeraj Vora passed away at the age of 54 due to long-term illness. Reportedly, the late director was in the coma from past 13 months after suffering a massive heart attack and brain stroke.

This sad news of the day has been confirmed by his dear friend and actor Paresh Rawal on Twitter. Paresh Rawal wrote, “Neeraj Vora – The writer n director of Phir Hera Pheri n many hit films is no more …Aum Shanti .”

Neeraj Vora took his last breath at 4 am at Criticare Hospital, Andheri. Neeraj Vora’s family told, “He will be taken toMr. Firoz Nadiadwala’s house BARKAT, from where he will be taken to the Santacruz Electric Crematorium at 3pm.”

Neeraj Vora has also acted in many films such as Mann, Holi, Virasat, Rangeela and so on. His directorial ventures Phir Hera Pheri, Khiladi 420 will always be remembered.

May his soul rest in peace.