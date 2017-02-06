Phillauri: Meet Anushka Sharma as Shashi who tells her love story with Daljit Dosanjh

The much awaited trailer of Anushka Sharma’s latest production venture ‘Phillauri’ is finally out. The movie is set in two different eras, the story of Shashi- a ghost who is in search of her lover. The trailer gives a glimpse of the film that promises to be a mixture of comedy and romance.

The trailer starts with Suraj Sharma being declared as maanglik and therefore is forced to marry a tree on which Shashi (Anushka Sharma) resides. Anushka Sharma looks ethereal as the ghost. The VFX makes remind you of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Bhoothnath but it is fresh, curtesy to its situational humour. The trailer has few funny moments in the initial half. In the other half viewers get a glimpse of her life and Daljit Dosanjh’s love.

Anushka Sharma had an amazing 2016 year with her two successful releases, ‘Sultan’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. Phillauri revolves around Anushka’s character and her love interest played by Punjabi superstar Daljit Dosanjh who will be seen in a singer’s role. The chemistry between the two is awesome.

Set in Phillauri, Punjab, the trailer is an out-and-out family entertainer. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films. Phillauri is directed by Anshai Lal. Phillauri releases on 24 March.

Watch the trailer here :