Phillauri first poster: meet the funny ghost Shashi

Anushka Sharma is well established actress in Bollywood apart from that she is also producing films under her production house. After her first critically acclaimed movie ‘NH 10’ Anushka is all set for her next movie which is ‘Phillauri’.

Presenting the first poster of #Phillauri – releasing March 24! RT if you can’t wait to watch the movie! @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/UhoF4DBCZd — Clean Slate Films (@OfficialCSFilms) February 6, 2017



While Anushka dropped the first trailer for the movie today, we got to see its first poster now and we are definitely impressed by the plot and Anushka’s portrayal in it. In the poster we can see Anushka in bridal avatar and scaring Suraj Sharma and in backdrop we can see Anushka and Diljit vintage love story.

The movie will have a big fat Punjabi wedding as its theme but only with a twist as the bride is dead. Anushka is playing a ghost in the movie who is a friendly spirit. Trailer was amazing and its new poster looks impressive, Movie is going to release on March 24.