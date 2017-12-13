Pets are family, don’t treat them differently: Dino Morea

Dino Morea feels calm and de-stressed when he is with his two pets and urges people to treat them as family rather than abandoning them when not needed. “I have always been an ardent lover of pets, ever since I was 5 years old. Pets can change a person’s life in a positive manner. I feel calm and de-stressed when I play with my two pets – a Labrador, Maximus and an Indian dog, Ganpat.

“They are part of our family and deserve our attention and care and as a responsible pet parent one should ensure pet’s health and protect it from any kind of abuse and cruelty. One should treat pets as companions and not abandon them in their time of need,” Dino said.

“In our daily hustle bustle, we tend to forget our little bundles of joy,” added Dino who is also a brand ambassador of a pet festival that is scheduled to take place in Mumbai.