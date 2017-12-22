JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
After 2G, it is Ashok Chavan who is off the hook
After the surprise acquittal of all 17 accused in the 2G allocation scam case, the Congress party has got another…
Vijay Rupani has his task cut out
It is not inappropriate that the BJP has rewarded Vijay Rupani with endorsement to continue as chief minister after the…
The withdrawal of WTO and globalization
The nineties saw the grand march of globalisation. The World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995. Two major changes…
Gujarat Assembly Elections: Obnoxious showdown of ‘RAM’ and ‘HAJ’
The BJP poster that described the Gujarat election as a face-off between "RAM" and "HAJ" said it all. “RAM” proclaimed…
2G Scam Verdict: Atrocious acquittals
CBI Judge O P Saini acquitted all the accused in the 2-G scam on Thursday. And, thereby, raised a huge…
Petition launched to axe Matt Damon from ‘Ocean’s 8’
An online petition has been launched against Matt Damon following his controversial comments on sexual misconduct in Hollywood.The online petition demands the producers of the movie – GeorgeClooney, Steven Soderbergh and Susan Ekins – tocut the actor’s cameo in the all-female spin-off of the “Ocean’s” trilogy which is “supposed to be an empowering film for women”, reports aceshowbiz.com.
The petition, which has nearly reached its goal of 18,000 signatures, reads: “This behaviour is beyond enabling – it’s just gross”. (Referring to the 47-year-old actor’s comments on sexual abuse that were deemed not appropriate by many).”Matt Damon should not be in this movie. Damon’s inclusion would trivialise the serious nature of the charges against sexual abusers like Harvey Weinstein – ashow of massive disrespect for the brave women speaking out.”
The petition claimed that if the producers didn’t remove Damon’s cameo from the movie, it would show a “lack of accountability for sexual harassment in the workplace that four in ten American women experience.”