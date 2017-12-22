Free Press Journal
Petition launched to axe Matt Damon from 'Ocean's 8'

Petition launched to axe Matt Damon from ‘Ocean’s 8’

— By IANS | Dec 22, 2017 08:46 pm
An online petition has been launched against Matt Damon following his controversial comments on sexual misconduct in Hollywood.The online petition demands the producers of the movie – GeorgeClooney, Steven Soderbergh and Susan Ekins – tocut the actor’s cameo in the all-female spin-off of the “Ocean’s” trilogy which is “supposed to be an empowering film for women”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The petition, which has nearly reached its goal of 18,000 signatures, reads: “This behaviour is beyond enabling – it’s just gross”. (Referring to the 47-year-old actor’s comments on sexual abuse that were deemed not appropriate by many).”Matt Damon should not be in this movie. Damon’s inclusion would trivialise the serious nature of the charges against sexual abusers like Harvey Weinstein – ashow of massive disrespect for the brave women speaking out.”

The petition claimed that if the producers didn’t remove Damon’s cameo from the movie, it would show a “lack of accountability for sexual harassment in the workplace that four in ten American women experience.”


