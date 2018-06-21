Pete Davidson confirms engagement with singer Ariana Grande

Los Angeles: Actor-comic Pete Davidson confirmed his engagement with singer Ariana Grande. Last week, a source close to the new couple said they were betrothed after a month after of dating. They had recently confirmed their relationship with a Harry Potter-themed photo on Instagram.

Davidson, 24, spilled the beans on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

“You know you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” Fallon joked.

To which the actor replied enthusiastically, “But I did, though! I feel like I won a contest. So sick.” When asked how he feels since popping the question, Davidson responded, “It’s f***ing lit, Jimmy.” According to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple said they are not rushing “to get married”.

Grande, 24, was previously in a relationship with Mac Miller for over two years. They stopped dating in early May.