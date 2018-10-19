People don’t really know the emotional side of my body transformation: ‘Namaste England’ actor Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is without a doubt one of the most talented actor of her generation. Unfortunately the actor who proved her metal as an actor in her very first film went through a lot of criticism for the way she looked and the way she dressed. At one point of time in her career, Parineeti even took a break of almost a year to get back into shape.

How does she as an actress and an individual feels about the constant pressure of Bollywood on actress to look a certain way and to have a certain body, Parineeti said, “I am so glad that pressure came in my life. Because I was trying very hard to be in shape. People don’t really know the emotional side of my journey behind my whole body transformation. People are just like ‘Oh She was fat’. Because it’s not as simple as that. I as an artist want actors too look like larger than life. I get very inspired when I look at Katrina, Deepika my own sister Priyanka. It’s not because of their bodies. It’s because the way they look. Because of their body they can fit into any character. I don’t want to get limited ever”

On being asked that there are actors like Vidya Balan who didn’t go under any body transformation and succumbed to this pressure of having a perfect toned body, Parineeti stated that it’s because that those actors choose certain type of characters and she doesn’t want to limit herself and do every type of character

“There are certain actors who don’t think like that and that is why they do a certain kind of film and certain kind of roles. They are choosing those characters. I want to do every type of characters. So for me to take that break was absolutely inevitable. I have to take that break. And I am so glad I did it because today I have more stamina to work. I am so much fitter I can wear different kind of clothes I can portray different kind of characters. I don’t think so I would have gotten Golmaal if I was looking any different or I wouldn’t have gotten Namaste England if I was looking any different.” Said Parineeti

“Unfortunately this is a media created thing that there is a pressure on you. You need to be fit so that you can do a Mary Kom as well as a Dirty Picture. Because if you look a certain way your character is not believable. A producer puts 20 or 40 crore on you and you are the leading lady definitely you have to look like your character. Like I’’ll tell you I wasn’t looking my best in Kill Dill because the character required a fit girl. So do understand that it’s not superficial. It is required and it’s very normal.” Concluded Parineeti.