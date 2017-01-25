Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / 'Pehchaan Kaun' asked Arjun Bijlani

— By Mamta Sonar | Jan 25, 2017 08:50 am
Arjun_Bijlani_-_Ayaan_Bijlani_-_Happy_Birthday

Television industry’s most dotting father Arjun Bijlani has been receiving accolades for his role as Raghav in Star Plus’ family drama, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Arjun who is a father to one of the most adorable star kids- Ayaan recently celebrated his son’s birthday with his wife Neha and close family & friends.

That’s not all, Arjun posted a throwback picture on his Instagram account where he is identical to Ayaan. Arjun compared a picture of himself when he was a kid with a picture of Ayaan and the resemblance is amazing. His son Ayaan is an adorable munchkin and Arjun’s Instagram is filled with pictures of his tiny rockstar. Arjun_Bijlani_-_Ayaan_Bijlani_-_Happy_Birthday_-_2


Arjun Said, “I am reminded of my own childhood courtesy my son Ayaan.  It’s fun to spend time with him”

