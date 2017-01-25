‘Pehchaan Kaun’ asked Arjun Bijlani

Television industry’s most dotting father Arjun Bijlani has been receiving accolades for his role as Raghav in Star Plus’ family drama, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Arjun who is a father to one of the most adorable star kids- Ayaan recently celebrated his son’s birthday with his wife Neha and close family & friends.

That’s not all, Arjun posted a throwback picture on his Instagram account where he is identical to Ayaan. Arjun compared a picture of himself when he was a kid with a picture of Ayaan and the resemblance is amazing. His son Ayaan is an adorable munchkin and Arjun’s Instagram is filled with pictures of his tiny rockstar.

Arjun Said, “I am reminded of my own childhood courtesy my son Ayaan. It’s fun to spend time with him”