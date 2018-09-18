PDA Alert! Ileana D’cruz receives beau Andrew Kneebone at Mumbai airport, shutterbugs get perfect poses from lovebirds

Ileana D’cruz and her photographer beau Andrew Kneebone are never afraid of showing their love, romance and affection on social media for each other. But now, this time around they are all showcasing their passionate romance in front of shutterbugs as well not shying away from indulging in PDA.

Actress Ileana D’cruz recently received her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone at the Mumbai airport. After receiving Andrew at the airport, they both started giving perfect poses to shutterbugs.

See pics:

We can see how Ileana and Andrew are showcasing their PDA to the shutterbugs. Ileana in black, white and red striped dress and Andrew in a black shirt and blue denim with canvas shoes were looking good together. The pictures reflects their chemistry and love for each other.

Earlier, there were reports stating that Ileana was pregnant. However, later, Ileana herself cleared the confusion and dismissed the pregnancy rumours by posting a picture on Instagram and captioned it, ‘#notpregnant…..”

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Telugu film titled Amar Akbar Anthony, directed by Srinu Vaitla. The film stars Ravi Teja opposite Ileana. Her last release Raid with Ajay Devgn was a box office hit.