Pay attention to mental health of employees: Deepika Padukone to corporates

Hyderabad: Actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday said organisations should focus on the mental health of their staff. Speaking at an interactive session with Wipro Board member Rishad Premji, the Bollywwod actor said her sportsmanship helped her quickly overcome the psychological problem she suffered.

“I think it is important to deal with (the people) who experience mental illness with lot more empathy and little more heart. I think it is really very important for every organisation to focus on mental health and to ensure that you have a counsellor coming, a Psychiatrist coming in (regularly).”

“Everyone may not want to disclose and may be people want to keep it confidential. It is important to have that facility in every organisation,” she said replying to a query.

She also said that people with metal illness should not be treated differently and everyone should realise that they are equally capable.

On social media helping people overcome psychological problems such as depression, she said the networking platforms should be used moderately as they reflect glorified versions

of persons.

She also explained about various activities undertaken by her organisation “Live Love and Laugh Foundation”.