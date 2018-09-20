Patralekhaa exits ‘Panga’ due to boyfriend Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut? Details inside

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming sports drama titled ‘Panga’ features Kangana Ranaut as a national level Kabaddi player. Apart from the daring diva, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi. Recently there were reports of actress Patralekhaa joining the team but walked out because of boyfriend Rajkummar Rao.

Denying these rumours, both Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took to their Twitter pages to clear the rumours. While Rajkummar Rao called out a tabloid for reporting fake stories. Here’s what the Newton actor tweeted.

Come on guys, didn’t expect dis from u. Just because u can put a question mark in the end doesn’t mean u can write anything. Please do your basic research before putting out such FAKE stories. We both have immense respect for Kangana. Ok am done, ab hum jakar shoot karte hain✌️ https://t.co/ZKownXuBl7

— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 19, 2018

Patralekhaa shared that she was never approached for the film. Here’s her tweet.

While I respect @ashwinyiyer ma’am and look forward to working with her soon…I wasn’t approached for Panga! — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) September 19, 2018

After the Manikarnika controversy between Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and director Krish, there were reports that Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has signed ‘no interference clause’ with the Queen actress, reports Pinkvilla.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao will reunite next year in ‘Mental Hai Kya’.