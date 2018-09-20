Free Press Journal
Patralekhaa exits ‘Panga’ due to boyfriend Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut? Details inside

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 20, 2018 11:18 am
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming sports drama titled ‘Panga’ features Kangana Ranaut as a national level Kabaddi player. Apart from the daring diva, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi. Recently there were reports of actress Patralekhaa joining the team but walked out because of boyfriend Rajkummar Rao.

Denying these rumours, both Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took to their Twitter pages to clear the rumours. While Rajkummar Rao called out a tabloid for reporting fake stories. Here’s what the Newton actor tweeted.

Patralekhaa shared that she was never approached for the film. Here’s her tweet.

After the Manikarnika controversy between Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and director Krish, there were reports that Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has signed ‘no interference clause’ with the Queen actress, reports Pinkvilla.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao will reunite next year in ‘Mental Hai Kya’.

