‘Parwana’ Shah Rukh looks intense in new ‘Raees’ posters

New Delhi: The Badshaah of Bollywood has a perfect New Year gift for scores of his fans as he gives a sneak-peak of his intense character from his much awaited film ‘Raees’.

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared two new posters of the Rahul Dholakia-directorial on his Twitter handle.

While one features SRK’s close up avatar where he is dressed in a Pathani and is captioned, “O #Zaalima,” the other poster shows his and Mahira Khan’s intense chemistry.

King Khan captioned it, “Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Main bhi hoon parwana…”

Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Main bhi hoon parwana… pic.twitter.com/d0Y002yKyT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2017

The trailer and song of ‘Raees’ has created much buzz amongst the fans making the wait unbearable. Hence these teasers are definitely small treats for the followers till the flick hits the big screens on January 25.