Parveen Babi: Twitterati remembers Bollywood’s diva on her birth anniversary

New Delhi: In January 2005, Bollywood lost Parveen Babi, who died alone, locked inside her apartment in Juhu. But on Wednesday, April 4, fans took to Twitter in honor of the beloved star’s would-be 69th birthday.

A tweet read, “Remembering #ParveenBabi, one of the most stylish and beautiful actresses of Hindi cinema, on her 69th birth anniversary today. In this photo, she is dancing with #AmitabhBachchan in a party. @SrBachchan”.

A fan wrote, ” #parveenbabi happy birthday anniversary to you. I always remember for your song ” do lafjo ki hai Dil ki kahani “”.

Another fan wrote, “They don’t make them like her anymore! I have not seen anyone more beautiful than #ParveenBabi! And she was always ahead of her times! Always a trendsetter, a trailblazer! Her repertoire is so brilliant that she can never be forgotten! The blockbuster heroine! #BirthAnniversary”.

Another tweet read, ” Remembering Glamorous Style Diva, Fashion Model, Leading Lady of 70s-80s #ParveenBabi ji on birth anniversary ???? (Apr 4) With co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha”.

Another fan wrote, “Remembering Ms. #ParveenBabi on her Birth Anniversary, was a glamorous actress of Bollywood movies”.

The Bollywood actress was born on April 4, 1949, and passed away on January 20, 2005. She was found dead on January 22, 2005, in her flat in Mumbai.

Parveen’s modelling career began in 1972 and was quickly followed by her film debut with the film ‘Charitra’ (1973), opposite cricketer Salim Durrani. The film did not do well on the box office, but Parveen was noticed and was snapped up for several more films. Her first major hit was ‘Majboor’ (1974), opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Along with Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi helped change the image of the Indian film heroine. She was the first Bollywood star to appear on the front page of Time in July 1976.

Altogether, she appeared in 60 feature films and is most remembered for her glamorous roles alongside top heroes in blockbusters such as ‘Deewar’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Namak Halaal’, ‘Suhaag’ and ‘Shaan’. Throughout her career, she was thought of as a glamorous heroine. She was also known as a fashion icon.