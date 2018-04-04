Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: 10 songs of the beautiful actress which will make you nostalgic

Today, the late veteran actress Parveen Babi would have been celebrating her 69th birthday. However, the actress left everyone shocked when her dead body found in her residence. Her death reason is still unknown but her memories of being one of the most popular actresses of 70s and 80s will always be remembered for many years.

Born on April 4, 1949, Parveen Babi made her acting debut in 1973 with the film, ‘Charitra’ but the film tanked at the box office. Later, Parveen broke the stereotype of Bollywood film industry and changed the trend of Indian heroines along with actress Zeenat Aman. Apart from doing Indian family oriented woman’s role, Parveen also did some of the fashionable roles which had become the highlight of her career. Parveen Babi worked in many popular films like ‘Deewar’, ‘Majboor’, ‘Suhaag’, ‘Kaala Patthar’, ‘Namak Halaal’ and so on. Her pairing with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna was much popular during that golden era.

Parveen Babi had amazing dancing skills. Especially, even if Parveen did some glamourous songs, it didn’t show vulgarity. So on the occasion of Parveen Babi’s birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some popular songs of the diva and go into the nostalgic ride.