Party Pic! Ananya Pandey celebrates birthday with besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

Mumbai: Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey rang her birthday recently with her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya is daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter.

Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture on social media along with the caption, Happy belated birthday @ananyapandaay 💋💋💋 . . . . . . . . #birthdaygirl #squad #ananyapanday #suhanakhan #shanayakapoor #girls #mygirls #birthday #party #favs

Recently, Suhana is making her presence on social media and grabbed all eyes at Gauri Khan’s Halloween party. Reportedly, Suhana was also spotted at an audition recently. It is being said that she is preparing for her Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, Shanaya will make her debut from Karan Johar’s film, Student of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. Also, Jhanvi Kapoor was to make her debut from the same film, but it got delayed, which is said to have left Sridevi miffed.