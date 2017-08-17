Parsi New Year 2017: B-Town celebs wish Navroz Mubarak to friends, fans

Mumbai: On the occasion of the Parsi New Year (Navroz), a string of Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Farhan Akhtar took to social media on Thursday to wish the Parsi community a year full of love and happiness.
Here is what the celebrities had to say:
Wishing all a very happy #ParsiNewYear. #Navroze.
— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) August 17, 2017
#NavrozMubarak! Wish you all a very happy & fulfilling new year! Here’s hoping it only gets better for you 🙂
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 17, 2017
To all my Parsi friends- Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/ojrlUAOnFy
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2017
To all my friends and bretheren #Navroz mubarak😊 pic.twitter.com/Yy7FeshqBU
— Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) August 17, 2017
Wishing all the Parsis across the globe a very Happy New Year! Sending loads of love and happiness across. #ParsiNewYear #navrozmubarak
— Divya Khosla Kumar (@iamDivyaKhosla) August 17, 2017
Navroz Mubarak fellow Parsi friends! May the new year bring you peace, prosperity and much love 😊❤️ #ParsiNewYear
— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) August 17, 2017
There’s something special about these crazies 😘😘😍😍Navroz Mubarak #ParsiNewYear pic.twitter.com/cbYeTek4Hq
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2017
Navroz Mubarak all. 😊
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 17, 2017