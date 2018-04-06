Parmanu teaser: Amid controversy, John Abraham releases film’s teaser; Check out

Amid the ongoing tension with KriArj entertainment, John Abraham has released the teaser of his upcoming movie ‘Parmanu’. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the biggest secret operation which shook the world in 1998. It gives us a roller-coaster ride of India becoming a nuclear power. After watching the video, it looks like the makers will tell the story from the eyes of armed forces personnel who played a key role in making these numerous tests a success.

In the video, there is old documentary footage interspersed with snippets from Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic independence speech. The video starts with showing the country’s pivotal moments like the 1971 war, 1983 Cricket World Cup victory and finishes with Boman Irani talking about the mission that got lost in the pages of history, the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran. And in the end, John Abraham declares, “It’s time for India to become a nuclear state.”

‘Parmanu’ is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and will now hit the theatres on May 4. Meanwhile, because of the ongoing controversies, the video of teaser on YouTube and Twitter has been pulled down. ‘Pokhran’ has been in the middle of controversies because of the tussle between its co-producers, JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment. There were reports that KriArj had filed an FIR against John Abraham. But, JA Entertainment has refuted those reports and released a statement on the same.