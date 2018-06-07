‘Parmanu’ reaches 50 crore mark in Box office

New Delhi: John Abraham’s latest outing, ‘Parmanu’ has reached the 50 crore mark in the box office. The film has minted Rs. 50.55 crore (till Wednesday) within two weeks of its release. The news was shared by trade analyst and Indian film critic, Taran Adarsh, on his Twitter.

He wrote, “Content scores and BO numbers do the talking… #Parmanu hits the 50 cr mark… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 3.56 cr, Sun 4.53 cr, Mon 1.79 cr, Tue 1.64 cr, Wed 1.57 cr. Total: ? 50.55 cr. India biz.” The film is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in 1998. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film was released on May 25, 2018.