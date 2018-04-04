‘Parmanu’ makers fallout: FIR filed against John Abraham after criminal complaint by KriArj
The ongoing tussle between ‘Parmanu’ producers, actor John Abraham‘s JA Entertainment and KriArj entertainment has further intensified as an FIR has been lodged against John on charges of cheating and misappropriation of funds.
According to DNA, FIR has been registered by Khar police station against John Abraham and his company JA Ent after criminal complaint was filed by Kriarj Entertainment for commission of various criminal offences including cheating, breach of trust, fraud, misappropriation of funds and copyright infringement due to John and his company duping KriArj Entertainment out of the crores of rupees invested by KriArj Entertainment towards the production of ‘Parmanu’.
The entire controversy started when John Abraham’s production house announced that they have backed out of the contract with Prerna Arora’s KriArj entertainment as the latter was allegedly causing delay in payments. On the other hand, KriArj entertainment came up with a statement calling the termination of the contract as illegal. They also accused John and his team of trying to dupe them for Rs 30 crore, which according to them, the production house has already paid to JA Entertainment.