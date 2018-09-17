Free Press Journal
Parineeti Chopra's birthday wish for jiju Nick Jonas to make Priyanka Chopra blush; see pic

— By BollywoodHungama | Sep 17, 2018 03:12 pm
Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her beau Nick Jonas’ 26th birthday and has been sharing love struck pictures with him on internet. We are so happy for this cute couple that they have found each other and are celebrating every bit of togetherness, come what may! Back home, Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti has a special wish for Priyanka’s beau and it will surely make PC very, very happy.

Pari shared a picture of them together when Nick had come back to  India and the Chopra squad took off to Goa to get to know Mimi Di’s would be husband better and wrote, “Happppy bday Nick! @nickjonas This year love and lady luck is sorted, so now I can only wish you all the happiness in the world! Throwback to the first family picture we all ever took.”

Parineeti is soon coming up with her film Namastey England with Arjun Kapoor and the makers have recently released trailer of the film. Priyanka on the other hand will be seen in Shonali Bose’s next with Farhan Akhtar. The film is called The Sky is Pink and also stars Zaira Wasim in an important role.


