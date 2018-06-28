Parineeti Chopra will charge Arjun Kapoor Rs 5 crore, if he wants to know about her Goa trip with Priyanka and Nick Jonas

All the fans of Priyanka Chopra want to know about her Goa trip with Nick Jonas, but it is kept under wrap. Even actor Arjun Kapoor is curious to know about the trip, so he took to his Twitter and asked Parineeti Chopra to give the details of Goa trip. “How was Goa tum pls details quick !!!”, tweeted Arjun.

How was Goa tum pls details quick !!! https://t.co/EJ40VTVGCX — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 27, 2018



Even Parineeti Chopra was with her sis Priyanka on the trip, and the pictures and videos from the holiday have gone viral. However, Parineeti Chopra replied to Arjun’s tweet and wrote, “Please I charge 50000000. Aaj tumse phirse milna padega shucks � @arjunk26”. It seems like Arjun Kapoor has to pay Rs 5 cr , to get the details.

Please I charge 50000000. Aaj tumse phirse milna padega shucks 🙈 @arjunk26 https://t.co/7QCHUVX1yX — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 28, 2018

Even when Parineeti was asked about the trip by reporters she smartly minced her words saying, “It was a great catch up time. It was like a family trip and there were friends with us too. So it was a friends and a family trip actually. It was short and sweet. I was there for like 24 hours and I had a great time.”

Parineeti joined Priyanka and Nick in Goa over the weekend but she returned a day before Priyanka and Nick. Parineeti was spotted all by herself at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday while Priyanka and Nick were accompanied by their respective teams at the private terminal of the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning.