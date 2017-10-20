Parineeti Chopra to sing Golmaal Again’s song ‘Hum nahi sudhrenge’

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who turns 29 on Sunday, has got an early birthday gift from filmmaker Rohit Shetty as she will sing the new version of popular song “Hum nahi sudhrenge” from “Golmaal Again“.

Parineeti along with Shetty and actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu appeared on TV show “Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2” to promote “Golmaal Again”, which will release on Friday.

On the show, Shetty said: “Parineeti was irritating me in the entire movie, she kept saying, ‘Sir, can I sing, can I sing’, so there is good news for her. So our company T-Series they have sent an offer now. Our song ‘Hum nahi sudhrenge’, they want Parineeti to sing it.”

To that, Parineeti said: “Oh Thanks! What are you saying. This year my birthday came early.”.

Shetty added: “Yes, they want you to sing it. It is necessary for good things to happen with bad things. But this is a serious thing. ‘Hum nahi sudhrenge’ they want you to do.”

The original song was sung and composed by Armaan and Amaal Malik.

The episode of “Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2” featuring the “Golmaal Again” stars will be aired on Zoom on Saturday.