Parineeti Chopra stresses on importance of health, hygiene at ‘Behtar India’ launch

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is the face of a ‘Behtar India’ campaign, says spreading awareness on health and hygiene will go a long way in building a better world to live in.

Parineeti was at an event organised by DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Limited (DPLI) on Tuesday. The campaign, in its second year, supports the community to step forward and help itself in achieving better health, hygiene and environment standards.





The actress said in a statement: “It is important to spread the message of better health, hygiene and the importance of recycling within communities to make the world a better place to live in. It is a matter of great responsibility for me to take up this initiative and affect social change.”