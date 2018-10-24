Parineeti Chopra ditches cake on 30th birthday, has this famous desert instead

Parineeti Chopra, who was recently seen in Namaste England, reached Dubai earlier last week after her film’s release for pre-birthday celebrations. The actress rang in her 30th birthday with her close pals and kept it pretty simple and small affair.

While Namaste England hasn’t fared well at the box office, the actress did not let that affect her on her birthday. Parineeti shared a couple of photographs on her Instagram stories enjoying the beautiful time in Dubai. But breaking the cake cutting tradition, she instead cut a bowl of tiramisu. “New trend alert… cut tiramisu for birthday (sic),” she wrote on social media. She enjoyed the day with her closest pals.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor. The film is set for March 1, 2019 release. She is currently filming Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will also be starring Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.