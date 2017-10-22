Parineeti Chopra Birthday Special: 10 Things you hardly know about the ‘Golmaal Again’ star

Bollywood’s beautiful actress Parineeti Chopra turns 29 today and on this special occasion, the Golmaal Again actress will be celebrating her birthday with her family and Golmaal Again’s cast. Interestingly, multi-talented Parineeti will also be singing a song ‘Hum Nahi Sudhrenge’ for the film Golmaal Again.

Notably, Parineeti has worked very hard to reach this level. Despite being a first cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti entered Bollywood without anyone’s support and has become one of the strongest actresses of Bollywood. Reportedly, Parineeti’s recently released Golmaal Again is getting positive response at the box office. Interestingly, Parineeti Chopra is one of those Bollywood actresses whose life stories are still unknown to all.

Thus, let’s see 10 things that you hardly know about Parineeti Chopra

Before joining films, Parineeti has worked with Manchester United Club in the UK.

Parineeti has worked in a PR team of Yash Raj Films where she first met Saif Ali Khan who is her all-time favorite.

Parineeti is mad for Pizza. She is that mad for Pizza that she can eat it in the middle of the night as well.

Pretty Parineeti has a bad habit of biting skin of her own fingers. The actress wants to stop this bad habit.

Parineeti Chopra is a very judgmental person. Her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur once told in Koffee With Karan season 5 that Parineeti judges people on their finger nails.

Aditya Roy Kapur also said on the show that she is scared of snakes and their voices.

Nobody knows that Parineeti is a trained classical singer and she wants to grow more as a singer.

Parineeti Chopra is the first Bollywood actor to endorse two competitive products from both Coke and PepsiCo at the same time.

Parineeti Chopra has done a role bindaas Zoya in the film Ishaqzaade, but this on-screen bindaas actress is has a phobia of plane landings.

Parineeti Chopra is a born Indian actress. In Koffee With Karan season 4, Priyanka Chopra told in a video clip that Parineeti showed much faith during Karwa Chauth Pooja. From that, PeeCee thought that Parineeti is a born Indian actress.

Happy Birthday, Parineeti Chopra!