Parineeta returns to TV with ‘Bepannaah’

Parineeta Borthakur, who quit “Meri Durga” due to personal issues earlier this year, will return to the small screen with the show “Bepannaah”. “I’m coming back on television, and I’m excited to begin my shoot from today (Wednesday). I enjoyed working with the channel (Colors). So, it’s an opportunity to reunite with them. I hope people give me same love and like my work in the show,” Parineeta said.

Parineeta will play the role of a mother to actor Harshad Chopra (protagonist) and will star opposite actor Rajesh Khattar in the new show. “My character’s name is Anjana Hooda. She is the mother of the lead actor. It’s a very interesting role,” she said.