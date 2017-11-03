Parineeta Borthakur looking ahead for comeback on TV!

Parineeta Borthakur who is known for shows like Swaragini, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Savdhaan India has finished shooting for an Assamese film, The Underworld. She is paired with well known singer Zubeen Garg and they are considered as a hot jodi in regional cinema. The film is expected to release later in 2018 during the festival of Bihu.

“I have wrapped up the shoot for my movie The Underworld and hope people will shower their love by watching the movie. I and my team has tried our best for the film,” she added.

The film industry in her home state is growing and Parineeta is one of the most recognised name. The 2017 film Mission China was a huge hit alike Bollywood films in the state a run for their money. Parineeta says, “Yes, Mission China broke all records in the history of Assamese films. The way people showed their support, I am sure Assamese film industry is definitely doing wonders. My next Assamese movie is with Zubeen Garg again, and I hope people show the same support and love.”

The actress recently opted out of Meri Durga citing personal issues. She says she has recovered now and is raring to go. “After a break of almost two months due to some unavoidable circumstances, I am back to work! I attended the 25th anniversary of our Shilpighar (where I learnt and understood how much I love drama) in Duliajan, Assam. It was started by Ashima Devchaudhary (wife of renowned writer Phanindra Devchaudhary). They teach acting, dancing, improvising a scene, imagining with music, etc but with moral values. I was one of the first batch students, we did many shows on stage. In fact my first TV shoot was a Shilpighar program we did for Doordarshan and it’s celebrating it’s Silver Jubilee. I am feeling so nostalgic. I have also started attending meeting and would be glad to make my comeback on TV asap,” she said.