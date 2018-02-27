‘Pari’ screamer 6: Anushka Sharma at the morgue amongst dead bodies will spook you, watch video

With just 3 days left for Anushka Sharma-starrer ‘Pari‘ to release, the makers have released another screamer and Anushka is looking spooky as hell. The teaser opens in a morgue where it takes a while to spot Anushka, the evil spirit is lurking around. And as we spot her, Anushka looks spooky as hell as we get to see her close-up look. In the video, Anushka is seen crouching at a morgue amongst a bunch of dead bodies which are revealed one by one.

Watch the scary screamer below:

The video comes with a warning caption saying, “There is no way out, every option will take you to her.” Meanwhile, ‘Pari’ is directed by Prosit Roy and is said to be a psychological thriller. The film also stars, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on March 2.