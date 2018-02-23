Pari Screamer 5: Anushka Sharma’s devilish look hits the nail on head

London: The new Anushka Sharma starrer, ‘Pari’s teaser, or screamer as it is being called, has hit the nail on its head, yet again.

The goosebumps-inducing teaser sees a timid looking Anushka walking by herself in a forest, full of dark. It is when she glances at her reflection in the lake’s water, all hell breaks loose. Her face contorts into one of the demons and all the fishes of the lake turn up dead while the bone-chilling background music gives an eerie chill.



Right before the screamer #5, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ star shared a poster of the film on her social media. In the poster, Anushka’s close-up is seen sporting blood and cuts on the face.

This will be Anushka’s first horror-genre movie despite when she played the role of a ‘ghost’, albeit a funny one’ in her 2017 movie, ‘Phillauri’. Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Rajat Kapoor, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the screens on March 2.