PARI- Not a Fairytale: Prernaa Arora says, “We are very grateful to the audience”

Mumbai: The success of the horror love story PARI: Not a Fairytale, headlined by Anushka Sharma, has gone on to add more merit to KriArj Entertainment’s successful run at the box office.

Distributed by Pooja Entertainment & Films , Pari managed to break even with the makers registering a sizeable profit within its very first week. The movie which received great critical acclaim, has earned its commercial profit in just seven days after its release, giving producers their first overflow cheque and much reason to smile.

The total collection for 7 days is Rs 22.75 crore.

#Pari Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr, Mon 2.14 cr, Tue 1.87 cr, Wed 1.73 cr, Thu 1.67 cr. Total: ₹ 22.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018

Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Films says, ” It was interesting to explore a new genre with Pari and KriArj Entertainment were great partners. Happy the film has been well received by the audience and giving an overflow to our partners within the first week talks for itself.”

Producer Prernaa Arora, KriArj Entertainment, says, ” It’s always such a pleasure collaborating with Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Films. It’s been a great journey as we’ve explored a new genre together and its turned out to be a success. We are very grateful to the audience”.