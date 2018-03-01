Pari: Ahead of its release, Anushka Sharma releases another screamer and it is creepy as ever

With just one day for its release ‘Pari’ makers have released another screamer of Anushka Sharma-starrer. And like its previous videos, the screamer is enough to give you all kinds of scares.

The video opens with a pregnant lady lying in a bathtub waiting to give birth. And suddenly, the shadow of a devil appears. But the scariest part is when the baby in the womb started turning to towards the devil and is screaming it’s lungs out. The screamer is creepy as ever.

Anushka Sharma’s posters, screamers and horrific trailer makes us curious for the movie. ‘Pari’ is produced under Anushka’s Clean Slate in collaboration with KriArj Entertainment. Directed by newcomer director Prosit Roy, ‘Pari’ also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles. This is the third film under Anushka’s production after her experimental projects- ‘NH10’ and ‘Phillauri’.