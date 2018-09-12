Paradise Towers: Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s debut novel’s first look to be release on October 10

“Dinesh opens the door to the Kapoor flat to find Lata, the enchantress who works at Mrs. Aly Khan’s, carrying a hot case with freshly made gajar ka halwa. On the first floor, the inquisitive Mrs. Mody wipes the dust off her precious binoculars to spy on the building’s security guard. The Singhs open the doors of their SUV, their four boys creating a ruckus – they are the newcomers, the outsiders. Through the peephole, the ever-watchful Mrs. Ranganekar observes their arrival. Welcome to ‘Paradise Towers’, an apartment building in central Mumbai. Everyone here has a story to tell. Or maybe they have stories to hide.” Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s debut novel, ‘Paradise Towers’, will release on 10th October 2018, with a book launch event in Mumbai. A heart-warming slice-of-life novel set in an apartment building in Mumbai, Paradise Towers, is a riveting read brimming with the drama and intrigue of everyday lives.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s quirky, intimate debut explores the intertwined lives in this building – a forbidden romance, an elopement, the undercurrents of tension in corridor interactions and an explosive Diwali celebration. Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s is a dazzling voice that will draw you into the intoxicating, crazy world that is Paradise Towers.

Speaking about how she came to write ‘Paradise Towers’, Shweta Bachchan Nanda said, ‘I grew up with my grandfather who was a poet and a writer. Writing and reading was always a very important part of our lives. I’ve been writing a diary ever since I was a little girl, and wrote stories that I never shared with anyone. Then, one day I just said, I am going to take this plunge. I started writing a column for a newspaper in Mumbai and it gave me a lot of confidence to go ahead and do this full time, and that’s where Paradise Towers comes from.’

Karan Johar, renowned filmmaker, further added, “Observant, moving, hilarious and exceptionally astute… Paradise Towers is no slice of life…it’s an entire loaf. Shweta ‘builds’ her debut novel with the ease of a literary veteran. Go find your Paradise between these pages!”

Shreya Punj, Assistant Editor, HarperCollins India, who acquired the book, said, ‘I fell in love with the story when I first read it. Now, Paradise Towers is ready to meet its readers, and I cannot wait for people to fall in love with this quirky, intimate world Shweta has created. We’re proud to be publishing her debut – it’s fresh, insightful and a story that will resonate with everyone.’ Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a well-known personality, she is the daughter of actors Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan. Shweta is married to Nikhil Nanda and is the mother of two children. She has her own clothing label, MxS, which launched in 2018.