Panipat: Kriti Sanon to portray Maratha Queen Parvatibai in Ashutosh Gowariker’s next

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is all set to create another historical drama Panipat: The Great Betrayal, which is based on the third battle of Panipat, starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. Produced by Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita and Rohit Shelatkar, the film is scheduled to be released on December 6, 2019. On Wednesday, the makers of the film shared the first look of Panipat.

And now, we got to know about Kriti Sanon’s character. Talking about specifically Kriti Sanon’s character, a source told DNA, “The film is about The Third Battle of Panipat which was fought between Marathas and Afghans in 1761. Arjun plays the Maratha army’s leader Sadashivrao Bhau, whereas Sanjay will essay the main antagonist — Ahmad Shah Durrani, who led the Afghans to victory.”

Moreover, about Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor’s character, a source further added, “Kriti will essay the role of Sadashivrao’s second wife Parvatibai. While the Maratha warrior marched towards the Afghans at the war, she was a constant support to Sadashivrao. When the Marathas went up North under Sadashivrao’s leadership, Parvatibai was the one who escorted her husband and even got the other women in the Maratha camp to do pilgrimage at Mathura and Vrindavan. Not just that, Parvatibai was also present when the final battle was fought.”

As per source, the major chunk of the film will feature Arjun and Sanjay, but to get into the skin of the character, Kriti also needs to start learning sword fighting. Well, it seems like the film is going to be the grand experience in the Indian cinema.