Panchlait: Phanishwar Nath Renu’s short story on silver screen; will release on November 17
Bollywood is all set for an interesting book adaptation – Phanishwar Nath Renu’s Panchlait will be hit theater on silver screen on November 17. Actor Brijendra Kala leads the cast of the film, titled Panchlait. Directed by Prem Prakash Modi, Panchlait promises an endearing story.
While talking with director Prem Prakash Modi has revealed few important things about the film. He says, “After a long time, the censor board has passed a film with a complete “U” certificate. A film that everyone including, the grandparents, parents, children, and everyone can sit and watch together. This film will show the roots, cultures and reflect upon the values of our Country. It showcases the strengths of our Indian literature and proves how strong is it!”
“Why are we running behind Shakesphere and foreign stories? When our own Nation has abundant stories revolving around literature and if we take them into consideration then we will be able to make such powerful cinema,” he added.
The film is set in 1954 a rural backdrop and tells the story of a village that has no electricity. the village consists of eight communities. where other communities has their own petromax light, the Mahtos dont and finally they purchase one panchlait with much effort. The storyline is hinged on multiple and layered social interactions and an ethereal romance brewing between the lead characters. The people in this small village live in darkness, engrossed in their own little sorrows and joys.
Godhan played by Amitosh Nagpal is the lead character in the film and does everything in the Raj Kapoor style. He dressed up like him, wears a similar cap and even keeps singing his songs.
Panchlait stars Kala along with Amitosh Nagpal, Anuradha Mukherjee, Rajesh Sharma, Ravi Jhankal, Pranay Narayan, Malini Sengupta, Nayna Bandhopadhyay, Uma Basu and Arunima Ghosh.
Watch trailer here: