Pamela Anderson’s son anonymously produces music

Washington D.C., Dylan Jagger Lee, the son of Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson and musician Tommy Lee, claimed that he creates popular music in absolute anonymity, which no one knew about till now. According to TMZ, one of his songs had over 7.5 million streams on a popular online music platform, Spotify.

On Wednesday, through his Instagram account, he confirmed that he is part of the music group- Midnight Kids.”Today is the day I’m finally telling the world about what I’ve been working on for the past year.”We have put countless hours into every single aspect of this project and will not stop anytime soon. This is just the beginning and I’m here to ask you all to be a part of the journey with us.” wrote Lee on his instagram account.”I have put every ounce of heart and soul into this project and it means the world to me. This has always been my dream to pursue music at the highest level and to create and share music with the world,” he further wrote.”While we have been putting out music for quite some time now, I have not told anyone because we wanted to let the music do the talking. We have found ourselves doing official remixes for @thechainsmokers , @wearelostkings , @thisisarizonamusic , @louisthechild and many more. Today is the day we reveal who we are and will truly begin our journey. I would not be where I am today without every single one of you. So please join me on this adventure.” he added TMZ further reported that the group’s remix of The Chainsmokers’ ‘Young’ song has been used in a Tommy Hilfiger campaign.

The group has also remixed The Temper Trap’s ‘Sweet Disposition’, which has around three million hits on YouTube and it was also numero uno on Soundcloud’s Electronic music section.