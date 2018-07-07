Paltan teaser: JP Dutta’s new war film traces untold story of India’s face-off against Chinese infiltration

New Delhi: Having treated the audience with realistic war films like ‘Border’ and ‘LOC Kargil’, filmmaker JP Dutta is now all set to complete the war trilogy with the upcoming movie ‘Paltan‘.

‘Paltan’, which is based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 that took place along the Sikkim border, portrays an untold story of the Indian forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off a Chinese infiltration. Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share a glimpse of the movie. He wrote, “#Border… #LOCKargil… JP Dutta’s war trilogy #Paltan to release on 7 Sept 2018… #2MonthsToPaltan… Glimpse.”

Zee Studios and J P Dutta Films’ upcoming drama will feature an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Siddhant Kapoor amongst others.

It should be noted that Dutta has returned to direction after a 12-year long gap for ‘Paltan’. The national-award-winning director had earlier treated the audience with war films like ‘Border’, ‘LOC Kargil’, and ‘Refugee’ among others.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by JP Dutta Films, the flick is slated to hit the silver screen on September 7.