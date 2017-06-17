Paltan: Abhishek Bachchan to work with JP Dutta, shares the first poster

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan fans, rejoice! The wait is finally over as Junior Bachchan has finally announced his next movie. The 41-year-old actor too to Twitter and shared the first poster of his upcoming movie ‘Paltan’.

He wrote, “Brother to my left, brother to my right. Together we stand. Together we fight! I’m part of the PALTAN, are you? #jpdutta #JaiHind.”

He has also worked with JP Dutta in ‘LOC Kargil’ and ‘Umrao Jaan’.

The first look of the film also has army men and rustic background. In the poster, one can see dog tags having names of the officers prescribed on it.

Produced by JP Films and directed by Dutta, the film will go on the floors later this year and is scheduled for a summer 2018 release.